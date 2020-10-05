Woman kills daughter, dies by suicide in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her 15-month old daughter and died by suicide in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district over pressure from husband and in-laws for dowry, a police officer here said. . Sugni Devi apparently set herself and her toddler afire at their residence on Ramraji road in Kazi Mohammadpur police station area, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Nasim Ansari said.

Her husband and mother-in-law have been detained in this connection. . Prima facie, it seems to be the case of suicide, though an investigation is currently underway, Ansari said.

The woman's father, however, alleged that the 22- year-old and her daughter were killed by her in-laws, according to police sources. . He also claimed that the in-laws had been demanding new furniture for their household, the sources said.

The two bodies have been sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) here for post mortem, the sub- inspector added.