Asked about tax rises, UK's Sunak says priority is jobs

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday his priority was saving jobs when asked about the possibility of tax rises to pay for the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think the priority right now is on jobs," Sunak told Sky News.

"My overwhelming focus at the moment is trying to protect and support as many jobs as possible," he said, declining to comment on future tax policy. "Over time, yes, you're right, we need to have sustainable public finances ... but in the short term the best way to have long-term sustainable public finances is to try and protect as much employment as possible."

Also Read: Rishi Sunak unveils new wage top-up scheme to save COVID-hit jobs in the UK