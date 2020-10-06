Left Menu
Development News Edition

Church of England apologises after child abuse inquiry report

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:32 IST
Church of England apologises after child abuse inquiry report

The Church of England expressed shame and apologised on Tuesday after an inquiry found it had failed to protect children from sexual predators within its ranks for decades.

"The report makes shocking reading and while apologies will never take away the effects of abuse on victims and survivors, we today want to express our shame about the events that have made those apologies necessary," said the Bishop of Huddersfield, Jonathan Gibbs.

"The whole Church must learn lessons from this Inquiry," Gibbs said. "Our main focus in response must be recognising the distress caused to victims and survivors by the Church’s failures in safeguarding."

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 5,512.50 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.2 pc stake: Company statement.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 5,512.50 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.2 pc stake Company statement....

HDFC shares jump over 8 pc; m-cap rises by Rs 37,700.98 cr

Shares of HDFC jumped over 8 per cent after the mortgage lender said its business is returning to pre-COVID-19 levels. The stock zoomed 8.35 per cent to close at Rs 1,934.45 on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 8.83 per cent to Rs 1,943.H...

'Trump defeats COVID' commemorative coin goes on sale

The White House Gift Shop, which is not affiliated to the White House, has started taking pre-orders for a President Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID commemorative coin. Last in a series of coins marking moments in Trumps first presidential te...

UNDP releases new standards for private equity funds to contribute to SDGs

A new set of Standards released today by the United Nations Development Programme UNDP lays out how private equity funds can contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs -- the worlds blueprint to achieve a better and more sustain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020