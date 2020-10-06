Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A forest fire triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here. The fire started in a forest area across the border and rapidly spread to this side in Mendhar sector, the officials said.

They said several landmines planted by the Army to prevent infiltration of terrorists from across the border exploded due to the heat. The fire was still raging and efforts are on to control it, the officials said, adding there was no report of any casualty.