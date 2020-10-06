Villagers detain 17 trucks used for ‘illegal’ sand mining, attack Banda BJP MLA

Local BJP MLA Raj Karan Kabir was allegedly attacked on Tuesday by some villagers here who had detained 17 trucks used for illegal sand mining, police said. The MLA said he was passing through the area and when he tried to get the traffic blockade lifted, he was attacked in which the window panes of his vehicle were damaged.

The incident took place in Devrar village in Naraini area where the villagers, led by Prempur village head Ram Dulare Rajput, had stopped the trucks involved in illegal sand mining, they said. "When MLA Kabir was passing from there, he tried to get the blockade lifted after which the angry villagers attacked him. His vehicle was damaged but he did not sustain any injury," Circle Officer Siyaram said.

Senior officer immediately reached the spot and a probe is underway, he said, adding the trucks stopped by the villagers did not have valid documents for mining..