Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU court: phone spying only OK for serious national threats

However, spying agencies may briefly hold on to bulk electronic data for a limited time when a EU member state faces “a serious threat,” the European Court of Justice said. The ECJ ruled on a series of linked cases from France, the U.K. and Belgium, three countries that have been hit by extremist attacks in recent years and have reinforced surveillance.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:06 IST
EU court: phone spying only OK for serious national threats

The European Union's highest court said Tuesday that the bloc's data protection rules should prevent authorities from indiscriminately snooping on the personal data of internet and phone users, even for national security purposes. However, spying agencies may briefly hold on to bulk electronic data for a limited time when a EU member state faces “a serious threat,” the European Court of Justice said.

The ECJ ruled on a series of linked cases from France, the U.K. and Belgium, three countries that have been hit by extremist attacks in recent years and have reinforced surveillance. The court said that, despite diverging claims from several member states, national legislation “falls within the scope” of the European directive on privacy and electronic communications.

Highlighting the obligation for member states to ensure the confidentiality of data relating to electronic communications, the court said that in cases where terror activities are suspected, collection of data should be limited to individuals, and a quick review should be carried out by an independent administrative body assessing whether it's absolutely necessary. “In urgent cases, the review must take place promptly,” the ECJ said.

The initial case was brought by Privacy International, a privacy campaign group. Referring to the ECJ's case law, it said that the acquisition, use, retention, disclosure, storage and deletion of bulk personal data sets and bulk communications data by the U.K. security and intelligence agencies was unlawful under EU law. The U.K.'s Investigatory Powers Tribunal referred the case to the ECJ, which held a joint hearing with two similar cases from France and another one from Belgium.

Although Britain left the EU in January, the court continues to have jurisdiction over matters affecting the U.K. during the Brexit transition period ending Dec. 31. “Today's judgment reinforces the rule of law in the EU," said Privacy International legal director Caroline Wilson Palow. “In these turbulent times, it serves as a reminder that no government should be above the law. Democratic societies must place limits and controls on the surveillance powers of our police and intelligence agencies."

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Three suspected drug peddlers held in Jammu

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested here on Tuesday and contraband substances seized from them, police said. Deepak Gupta and Jivitesh Sayal were arrested at Purmandal Morh and Bahu Plaza after 50 grams heroin and 70 grams charas re...

Fed's Powell: Incomplete recovery could still slip into "recessionary dynamics"

The U.S. economic recovery remains far from complete and could still slip into a downward spiral if the coronavirus is not effectively controlled and growth sustained, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned on Tuesday in a call for more...

Encounter underway between militants, security forces in Shopian

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a search operation at Sugan village in Zainapora area following information about the p...

Global airline industry will burn through USD 77 billion cash in second half of 2020: IATA

The global airline industry will burn through USD 77 billion in cash during the second half of 2020 despite the resumption of flight services amid the coronavirus pandemic, said airlines body IATA on Tuesday. The slow recovery in air travel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020