Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawmaker says missing N.Korean diplomat has settled in South Korea

A National Intelligence Service official told Yonhap that the agency could not confirm the report. Thae Yong Ho, Pyongyang's former deputy ambassador to Britain who defected to South Korea in 2016, had publicly urged Jo to settle in the South.

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:38 IST
Lawmaker says missing N.Korean diplomat has settled in South Korea
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

A former senior North Korean diplomat who disappeared from his country's embassy in Italy in 2018 has settled in South Korea, a lawmaker in Seoul said on Tuesday.

Jo Song Gil, who was North Korea's acting ambassador to Italy, disappeared with his wife after leaving the embassy without notice in early November 2018, and his whereabouts have been unclear since. In a post on Facebook, Ha Tae-keung, a South Korean opposition party lawmaker who sits on parliament's intelligence committee, said that Jo had settled in South Korea last year under the protection of the government.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited multiple unnamed sources who also said that Jo and his wife were living in South Korea. A National Intelligence Service official told Yonhap that the agency could not confirm the report.

Thae Yong Ho, Pyongyang's former deputy ambassador to Britain who defected to South Korea in 2016, had publicly urged Jo to settle in the South. According to Italy's foreign ministry, Jo's daughter was repatriated to North Korea at her request after her parents went missing.

Media reports at the time suggested Jo was seeking asylum in the United States or an unspecified European country.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Biden applauds NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Turkey, Greece

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said he supports NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Greece and Turkey, and that agreements to establish a military deconfliction mechanism and resume diplomatic talks are step...

Three suspected drug peddlers held in Jammu

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested here on Tuesday and contraband substances seized from them, police said. Deepak Gupta and Jivitesh Sayal were arrested at Purmandal Morh and Bahu Plaza after 50 grams heroin and 70 grams charas re...

Fed's Powell: Incomplete recovery could still slip into "recessionary dynamics"

The U.S. economic recovery remains far from complete and could still slip into a downward spiral if the coronavirus is not effectively controlled and growth sustained, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned on Tuesday in a call for more...

Encounter underway between militants, security forces in Shopian

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a search operation at Sugan village in Zainapora area following information about the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020