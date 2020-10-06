Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 193 for 4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out; Shreyas Gopal 2/28). Rajasthan Royals 136/10 in 18.1 overs (Buttler 70; Bumrah 4/20).PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:27 IST
