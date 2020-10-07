Left Menu
UP: Mother, baby die during quack-assisted delivery, bodies dumped outside clinic

The police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the absconding woman quack and launched a manhunt to nab her, said Central Noida’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal. The incident took place on Monday morning at a private clinic, whose medical registration is yet to be verified, the police said, adding the clinic is located in Mamura area of the city.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-10-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 00:11 IST
A 27-year-old woman and her baby both died during the delivery in a quack’s clinic in Mamura area of Noida, prompting the clinic owner to dump the two bodies outside her facility and run away, police said on Tuesday. The police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the absconding woman quack and launched a manhunt to nab her, said Central Noida’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal.

The incident took place on Monday morning at a private clinic, whose medical registration is yet to be verified, the police said, adding the clinic is located in Mamura area of the city. “The woman had gone to the clinic where she and her baby both died during the delivery. The clinic owner left both of them outside the clinic, shut it and fled from the spot,” said Aggarwal.

“A police team reached the spot immediately but the clinic owner had absconded by then. The registration details of the clinic are being confirmed from the Health Department,” he said. An FIR has been lodged at the Phase 3 police station under Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence), Aggarwal said.

The woman husband works in a private firm and the family lived in a rented accommodation in Mamura. According to officials, the woman who performed the delivery was a quack and had no registration as a doctor.

Further proceedings are underway in the case, the police said..

