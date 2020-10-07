Left Menu
India, Japan hold strategic dialogue; focus on expanding collaboration in third countries

In the talks held under the framework of strategic dialogue, the two foreign ministers also deliberated on long-pending reform of the United Nations and ways to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The external affairs minister tweeted that the talks covered cooperation in areas of manufacturing, skill development, infrastructure, information and communication technology and health.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held-wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, covering the entire gamut of bilateral ties including the expansion of India-Japan collaboration in third countries. In the talks held under the framework of strategic dialogue, the two foreign ministers also deliberated on long-pending reform of the United Nations and ways to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The external affairs minister tweeted that the talks covered cooperation in areas of manufacturing, skill development, infrastructure, information and communication technology, and health. He also said that the "special partnership" between India and Japan can make a big difference in post-COVID recovery.

The security dialogue took place a day after talks among the foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral coalition comprising India, the US, Japan, and Australia. "Explored further expansion of our third country collaboration, with a focus on development projects. Reviewed global situations and developments pertaining to UN reform. Our shared commitment can help realize stability, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar said Last month, Jaishankar had said that India and Japan were looking at working together in third countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Myanmar reflecting growing congruence of their strategic interests.

The ties between the two countries are expanding at a rapid pace including in defense and security, manufacturing and information, and communication technology. The two countries are also cooperating in developing 5G technology in an apparent attempt to counter China's growing prowess in the area. Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific also has emerged as a key focus area of the two countries in the wake of China's rising muscle-flexing in the region.

Jaishankar and Motegi are also understood to have discussed preparations for the annual India-Japan summit which is likely to take place by end of this year.

