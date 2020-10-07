Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shaheen Bagh protest: Occupying public spaces not acceptable, says SC

The top court had reserved its verdict in the case on September 21 by observing that there cannot be a "universal policy" on right to protest and possible curbs as also balancing it with acts like blocking of roads are needed because the situation may "vary" from case-to-case. Sahni had initially approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to Delhi Police to ensure smooth traffic flow on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which was blocked by anti-CAA protesters on December 15.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:59 IST
Shaheen Bagh protest: Occupying public spaces not acceptable, says SC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Occupying public places for protests is not acceptable and areas like Shaheen Bagh -- which had seen prolonged anti-CAA demonstrations starting December last year -- cannot be occupied "indefinitely", the Supreme Court held on Wednesday. It said protests should be at a designated place and any occupation of public places or roads by demonstrators, which cause inconvenience to a large number of people and violate their rights, is not permissible under law.

The apex court also said that the authorities concerned should not hide behind courts and act on their own in such situations. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said balance has to be struck between the right to protest and other public rights like the right to movement. "Democracy and dissent go hand in hand," said the bench, also comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari.

It does not mean that the agitating people should adopt means and modes of protest that were used against colonial rulers, it said, adding that public places cannot be occupied "indefinitely" for protests like in the Shaheen Bagh case. The verdict came on a plea against the anti-CAA protests which had led to the blocking of a road in Shaheen Bagh here last December.

Pronouncing the verdict via video conferencing, the bench said the authorities like Delhi Police ought to have taken action to clear Shaheen Bagh area from the protesters. The authorities have to act on their own and cannot hide behind courts in dealing with such a situation, it added. The verdict came on a plea of lawyer Amit Sahni against the blockade of a road in Shaheen Bagh area by persons protesting against the CAA which aimed to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The top court had reserved its verdict in the case on September 21 by observing that there cannot be a "universal policy" on right to protest and possible curbs as also balancing it with acts like blocking of roads are needed because the situation may "vary" from case-to-case.

Sahni had initially approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to Delhi Police to ensure smooth traffic flow on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which was blocked by anti-CAA protesters on December 15. The high court had urged local authorities to deal with the situation keeping in mind law and order.

Sahni then filed a special leave petition in the apex court against the high court's order. The plea had sought directions to the police to ensure smooth traffic flow on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

It had sought supervision of the situation in Shaheen Bagh, where several women are sitting on protest, by a retired Supreme Court judge or a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court in order to circumvent any violence. Restrictions were imposed on the Kaindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and the Okhla underpass, which were closed on December 15 last year due to the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

However, later due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent protocol to deal with it, the protest area got cleared..

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 drops as oil prices fall on U.S. stimulus worries; Tesco jumps

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, as a fall in oil prices following U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to halt negotiations with Congress for a U.S. stimulus knocked energy stocks, while Tesco gained after reporting a jump in sales....

Number of people injured in protests in Kyrgyzstan tops 900: Health Ministry

The number of people injured in the protests in Kyrgyzstan has reached 911, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.The ministry previously said that the protests against the results of the parliamentary vote left almost 700 people, including...

NEWSMAKER-Kuwait's new crown prince is a security czar who shunned limelight

Kuwaits crown prince in waiting, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, is a forceful figure who steered clear of political battles and public roles and spent much of his career helping build the Gulf Arab states security and defence apparatus.Cl...

South African unions protest over corruption, job losses, wages

South Africas biggest trade union group COSATU urged members to stay away from work on Wednesday to protest about job losses, wage curbs and corruption cases. COSATU, which says it has more than 1 million members, is normally an ally of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020