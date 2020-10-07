Maha: Man held for killing another youth over love affair

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing another youth, who had objected to his love affair with a relative in Hingna tehsil of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said. The police nabbed Dheeraj Zalke for allegedly killing Bunty Shamrao Chidam (24), as the latter has objected to his affair with his cousin, inspector Sarin Durge of Hingna police station said.

Both the accused and the victim are residents of Sukali Gupchup village, he said. The incident took place on Tuesday evening, when the accused called Chidam to a farm near the village and fought over the affair, the official said.

Zalke whisked out a knife and slit Chidam's throat, tied his body to his two-wheeler and dumped it in a well, he said. The body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon and the accused was arrested for the killing, he added.