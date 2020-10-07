"Glide path" possible for EU agreement on fisheries, says UK's negotiator

Britain could agree to a "glide path" towards a suitable end point for a future fisheries agreement with the European Union as long as it satisfied the country's fishing communities, chief negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday.

"Provided the end point is one that we wish to get to, there could be some glide path to get there. There are quite significant limits of what could be done there," Frost told a parliamentary committee, adding the British side had indicated that some kind of transition could be possible.

"I don't think we would wish to close an agreement that didn't satisfy the reasonable expectations of UK fishermen."