UP CM directs officials to run women safety campaign during Navratri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to conduct a special campaign on the safety of women and girls during Navratri festival, beginning October 17. According to a press statement, the chief minister also directed the police to take prompt action in cases involving women and girls and deal with such matters sensitively.

He said anti-Romeo squads, formed to check harassment of women and girls, should remain active in crowded and sensitive areas, according to the statement. Adityanath said the presence of police helps in controlling crime and that there has been a noteworthy decrease in crime against girls and women due to efforts of the state government. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said a data analytics centre will be set up at women helpline 1090 under the Safe City project.

Data of complaints regarding crimes against women from different sources would be collated and analysed at the centre, Awasthi said. It would help in identification of hot spots and necessary actions anti-Romeo squads.

The central government has approved the Safe City project for Lucknow at a total cost of Rs 194 crore with an aim to strengthen security of women in public places.