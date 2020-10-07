Left Menu
Ghaziabad: Army man dies after accidently shooting himself

During interrogation some of the villagers told the police that Ankit was sitting with his brothers-in-law and was checking a country-made pistol when he accidently shot himself.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:42 IST
Ghaziabad: Army man dies after accidently shooting himself

An army man died here on Wednesday after he allegedly shot himself by mistake while checking a country-made pistol, police said. Ankit sustained the bullet injury at the house of his in-laws in Dhindar village under Murad Nagar police station area on Tuesday, they said.

He was a native of Gezha village in Meerut and had come to Dhindar to attend the birthday party of his wife's cousin brother. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI that Ankit was posted in Jammu area. During interrogation some of the villagers told the police that Ankit was sitting with his brothers-in-law and was checking a country-made pistol when he accidently shot himself. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad where he later succumbed to bullet injury, the villagers told police. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been lodged in this matter, police said.

