3 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Muzaffarnagar

A man and two women were crushed to death when a speedy truck hit the motorcycle they were travelling on in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred near Bhesana village under Budhana police station limits, they said.

The deceased were identified as Shahin (60), Nagma (20) and Khalid (25), police said. The said the incident took place when victims were returning to Kalyanpur village from Budhana hospital on the motorcycle.