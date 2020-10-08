Elderly man hacked to death
A man was allegedly hacked to death using a knife in Mahimapur village in Gauriganj area here, police said on Thursday. Sri Krishna (65) was attacked by unidentified assailants on Wednesday night, Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Singh said. The police suspect property dispute as a possible motive behind the killing. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police added.PTI | Amethi | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:27 IST
The police suspect property dispute as a possible motive behind the killing. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police added. PTI CORR ABN SRY
