Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGO moves SC, seeks transfer of probe into Hathras incident to CBI

The NGO, which has sought to intervene and assist the apex court in the pending plea on Hathras incident, said it has the experience of working with victims who were “threatened and intimidated by the mighty state” in the past. The applicant, Citizens for Justice and Peace, has raised certain aspects in its application like witness protection, rights of deceased, admissibility of narco-analysis test, statements by public authorities, dying declaration and relevance of forensic reports and other medical evidence in rape cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:05 IST
NGO moves SC, seeks transfer of probe into Hathras incident to CBI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An NGO has moved the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the investigation in the Hathras incident, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and died of injuries, to the CBI. The NGO, which has sought to intervene and assist the apex court in the pending plea on the Hathras incident, said it has the experience of working with victims who were "threatened and intimidated by the mighty state" in the past.

The applicant, Citizens for Justice and Peace, has raised certain aspects in its application like witness protection, rights of the deceased, admissibility of narco-analysis test, statements by public authorities, dying declaration, and relevance of forensic reports and other medical evidence in rape cases. "The applicant is intervening primarily since there are widespread news reports attributed to senior police officials and elected representatives who are trying to underplay the heinous offense and actually prejudging the issue," it said.

The Uttar Pradesh government, which filed an affidavit in the case this week, also urged the top court to order a CBI probe into the incident saying an innocent life has been lost and the central agency may be ordered to conduct the probe under the supervision of the apex court itself. The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The NGO, in its plea, has alleged that there are reports of a senior police officer saying that there was no sexual assault in the case. "It is rather alarming that an officer at that level is making these public statements when the investigation is still in progress and the final outcome would post the trial," it said, adding, "The applicant is intervening in these circumstances having had experience working with victims who were threatened and intimidated by the mighty state in the past." It alleged that uncertainty around the protection of the victim's family is "growing day-by-day especially as it appears from media reports that the socially powerful families allegedly associated with the accused, are intimidating the family". It said that larger question of protection of witness has become of "paramount importance" in the matter. The plea claimed that on October 2, a spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh government said that a polygraph and narco-analysis test of the victim's family would be conducted. It alleged the official also said that tests would be conducted both from the side of the accused and victim, apart from police officials and others involved in the case.

It said, "subjecting the family members to such tests when they are neither accused nor booked under any charges in the manner is great defiance of the law". The plea has said that the probe should be transferred to the CBI "with specific directions that the team would file progress report" before the apex court.

It has also sought a direction to provide protection to all the witnesses from the central paramilitary forces and also to appoint a retired judge of the top court to investigate the circumstances which led to the cremation of victims in the middle of the night in an open field. While hearing a plea on the Hathras incident, the apex court had on October 6 termed as "shocking" and "horrible" the incident and said it would ensure a "smooth" investigation.

It had sought the Uttar Pradesh government's reply by October 8 on how the witnesses were being protected in the case..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tablighi case: Freedom of speech & expression most abused right in recent times, says SC

The Supreme Court Thursday said freedom of speech and expression is the most abused right in recent times. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which was hearing pleas of Jamiat Ulama I Hind and others alleging that a section of media...

German Bund yield slips; ECB meeting minutes awaited

European government bonds edged down on Thursday, with the benchmark German Bund yield slipping from the 16-day highs it reached the day before, before European Central Bank meeting minutes are released.Global market sentiment was lifted by...

Sri Lanka closes key state offices as virus outbreak surges

Authorities in Sri Lanka closed key government offices and further expanded a curfew Thursday to contain a surging coronavirus outbreak. The foreign ministry closed the consular affairs office for the week and suspended all services to prev...

IRS chief: agency reaching out on pandemic relief payments

The head of the IRS, on the defensive over millions of Americans in danger of missing coronavirus relief payments, said Wednesday the agency is reaching out to low-income and homeless people, military personnel and veterans and those with l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020