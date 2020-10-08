Spain court strikes down order to partly lock down Madrid

Spain court strikes down order to partly lock down MadridReuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:25 IST
A Madrid court on Thursday struck down an order that imposed a partial lockdown in the capital city and nine satellite towns, siding with the Madrid region in a standoff with the central government.
Following an order from the Health Ministry, the Madrid region was forced to bar residents from leaving without a valid reason from last Friday. The regional authority had appealed the order.