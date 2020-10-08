German foreign minister says Navalny poisoning requires international reaction
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:47 IST
The poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny requires an international reaction and must not be treated as a German-Russian conflict, Germany's foreign minister said when asked why sanctions proposals against Russia did not mention the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Paris and Berlin said on Wednesday they would propose European Union sanctions against Russian individuals after receiving no credible answers from Moscow over the Navalny poisoning with a nerve agent.
"For us it is important that these are not German-Russian consequences that we draw but that these are European ones," Heiko Maas said at the Globesec Tatra summit in Bratislava on Thursday, according to a translation into English. Russia has denied accusations by Navalny that it was involved in poisoning him in August.
