Russia's Mishustin, Azerbaijan's Asadov talk on phone -agencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@KremlinRussia_E)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke on Thursday by phone with his Azeri counterpart, Ali Asadov, Russian news agencies reported, citing the government.

Mishustin told Asadov that it was important to restart peace talks and to establish a ceasefire, the news agencies cited the government as saying.

Fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians flared on Sept. 27. Russia's foreign ministry said earlier on Thursday that it was in talks with Azerbaijan and Armenia to organise a possible meeting in Moscow.

