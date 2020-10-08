Left Menu
Four stuck in Delhi restaurant lift, rescued

Four persons trapped inside the lift of a restaurant in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area have been rescued, fire officials said on Thursday.

Updated: 08-10-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:22 IST
Four persons trapped inside the lift of a restaurant in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area have been rescued, fire officials said on Thursday. According to the officials, they received information regarding the incident at 12.10 am on Thursday and one fire tender was rushed to the spot.

The four persons, identified as Ankit, Amit, Vipin and Sagar, were rescued from the lift of AIR Restaurant and the fire engine returned from the spot at 1.40 am, a senior fire official said. Police said they received information around 11.45 pm regarding some persons stuck in the lift.

Fire staff, PCR and local staff reached there and all four were rescued, a senior police officer said. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg took to Twitter to inform about the incident.

"Good work done by DFS. A call was received at 00.10 today that 4 person trapped in the lift at AIR restaurant, Punjabi bagh,ND. A quick action taken By DFS and all 4 were safely rescued," he tweeted..

