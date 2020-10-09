Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wells Fargo says diversity initiatives comply with U.S. laws after Labor Dept letter

Wells Fargo & Co said that its diversity initiatives comply with federal employment laws after it received a letter from the U.S. Labor Department questioning whether the steps were unlawful or discriminatory. The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/2GEGkkD on Thursday that the Labor Department is probing companies with federal contracts which have specific goals to increase diversity.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 08:30 IST
Wells Fargo says diversity initiatives comply with U.S. laws after Labor Dept letter

Wells Fargo & Co said that its diversity initiatives comply with federal employment laws after it received a letter from the U.S. Labor Department questioning whether the steps were unlawful or discriminatory.

The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/2GEGkkD on Thursday that the Labor Department is probing companies with federal contracts which have specific goals to increase diversity. The department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) has sent a letter to Wells Fargo, a company spokesman said late on Thursday.

"Wells Fargo is committed to and taking action to become a more diverse and inclusive company. Numerous efforts are underway to implement changes at all levels of the company, and we are confident that they comply with U.S. employment laws", the spokesman said. Microsoft Corp received a similar letter last week. It responded on Tuesday by denying the department's suggestion that its plan to bolster diversity, including by investing $150 million and doubling the number of Black employees in high-ranking positions, amounted to illegal race discrimination. .

The death of African-American George Floyd in May, after a white police officer knelt on his neck, fueled protests across the United States, prompting companies to confront the issue of inequality. Late last month, Trump issued an executive order that he said would ban the military, government contractors and federal grantees from some diversity training.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Labor Department said it will send letters to federal contractors if it felt a probe was needed to confirm companies were not using race- or sex-based hiring preferences or quotas.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Breonna Taylor case: Dispute arises over grand jury secrecy

A lawyer for a grand juror involved in weighing charges in the case of Breonna Taylor, the Black woman killed in a police raid gone wrong, urged a judge to let the anonymous juror to speak out publicly, accusing Kentuckys attorney general o...

China tourism rebounds over Golden Week but still below last year

Chinese domestic tourism saw a robust rebound over the just-ended Golden Week holiday, encouraged by Chinas success in stamping out the novel coronavirus, although levels were still well short of last year. Tourism sites were visited by 637...

IPL 13: As leader you have to take responsibility, strike rate is overrated, says KL Rahul

After facing a 69-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that the striker rate is very-very overrated and his only concern is to support his side in any possible way. He further admitted that he made a...

Pandemic has forever changed online shopping, UN-backed survey reveals

The study examined how the global crisis has impacted the way people use e-commerce and other digital tools, with more than half of respondents reporting they now shop online more frequently.The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020