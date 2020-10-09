Jaishankar wishes 'Team MEA' on IFS Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished 'Team MEA' on the Indian Foreign Services (IFS) Day on Friday, saying their dedication and diligence is especially appreciated in COVID times. He also said that they must remain focused on enhancing global understanding of India and its interests. "On #IFSDay, extend my best wishes to Team MEA. We have always risen to the occasion; current challenges call on us to do even more. Your dedication and diligence is especially appreciated in the COVID times. Our adapting to virtual diplomacy has also been commendable," Jaishankar tweeted. "We must remain focused on enhancing global understanding of India and its interests," he said in another tweet. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also greeted the IFS officers. "Greetings and best wishes to my colleagues @MEAIndia on #IFSDay. Your invaluable efforts in #ServingTheNation & its interests globally, your role in helping Indians abroad during the #COVID19 pandemic is laudable. @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar #IndianForeignService," he tweeted. Russian ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev congratulated Indian diplomats on the occasion. "Congratulations to Indian diplomats #ServingTheNation on the occasion of the #IndianForeignService (IFS) Day!," he tweeted.