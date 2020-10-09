Left Menu
MP: Poppy husk worth lakhs seized from truck in Jhabua

A truck carrying poppy-husk worth over Rs 20 lakh was seized near Thandla town in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle on Thursday night and found 51 bags containing poppy husk, hidden among bags of fertilizers, which was being transported to Gujarat, Jhabua superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said. The seized material weighed 1,035 kg and is worth Rs 20.75 lakh, he said.

A truck carrying poppy-husk worth over Rs 20 lakh was seized near Thandla town in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle on Thursday night and found 51 bags containing poppy husk, hidden among bags of fertilizers, which was being transported to Gujarat, Jhabua superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said.

The seized material weighed 1,035 kg and is worth Rs 20.75 lakh, he said. The truck driver, who is a resident of Barmer district in Rajasthan, has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, he added.

