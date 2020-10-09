Maha: Man held for raping 12-year-old girl in Palghar

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping a 12-year old girl in Mokhada area of Palghar district,police said on Friday

The 30-year-old man, identified as contractor DeoramBhoye, on Wednesday entered the latter's house in Talyachiwadiwhen she was alone and raped her, said an official

"Her brother caught Bhoye red-handed and raised analarm but he managed to escape. The family filed a complaintand after which he was arrested late Thursday night under IPCand POCSO provisions," the Mokhada police station officialsaid.