2 held with 60-kg ganja in Muzaffarnagar

Two drug smugglers were arrested with 60-kg ganja after a brief exchange of fire with police in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, an official said on Friday. According to SHO Kapil Dev, the two men, identified as Arshad and Arif, were held after the encounter with police on Shahpur road in Titawi area on Thursday evening. During the encounter, Arshad sustained bullet injuries, he added.

The car in which the two men were travelling and two pistols have also been seized, the station house officer said. He said a case under the \Rthe Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Arshad and Arif.