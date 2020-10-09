Left Menu
137 countries agree on OECD's corporate tax reform proposal - Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:32 IST
137 countries agree on OECD's corporate tax reform proposal - Scholz

More than 130 countries have agreed on a blueprint to introduce global rules on corporate taxation to be discussed by G20 finance ministers next week, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"With a unanimous agreement on a blueprint for reforming the global corporate tax code we have taken a major step forward," Scholz said in a statement. "This is a positive signal and I'm sure that by the sommer of next year we will be able to reach a final agreement on this reform plan."

