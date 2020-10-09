Left Menu
Development News Edition

2010 Bomb attack on UP Minister:SC seeks response from accused Samajwadi Party leader

The Supreme Court Friday granted two weeks time to Samajwadi Party leader Dilip Mishra to respond to a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in a case related to the sensational bomb attack on then BSP leader and minister Nand Gopal Gupta in 2010 in Allahabad in which two persons had died of injuries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:19 IST
2010 Bomb attack on UP Minister:SC seeks response from accused Samajwadi Party leader

The Supreme Court Friday granted two weeks time to Samajwadi Party leader Dilip Mishra to respond to a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in a case related to the sensational bomb attack on then BSP leader and minister Nand Gopal Gupta in 2010 in Allahabad in which two persons had died of injuries. It was argued that after Mishra was granted bail, 28 witnesses have turned hostile during the trial and there are sufficient material on record to show that he has allegedly committed various offences and has been threatening the witnesses in the case. Gupta, who was in the Mayawati cabinet later joined BJP, and is presently a Minister of Civil Aviation, Political Pension, Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj in Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court was hearing the appeal against the Allahabad High Court order of May 17, 2019 by which it had refused to cancel the bail granted to Mishra on May 19, 2014 by the trial court. A charge sheet against Mishra and others under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act and the UP Gangster and Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act was filed for offences including murder and attempt to murder for the incident of July 12, 2010.

Besides Mishra, there were around a dozen accused in the case. Gupta along with his security guard and others was going to a temple when a bomb exploded near him in which he was seriously injured and two persons including a journalist from an English daily died later of injuries. An apex court bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah, which heard the matter through video conferencing, was told by advocate Sharan Thakur, appearing for the complainant and cousin of Gupta, that the Allahabad High Court erred in granting bail to Mishra.

Advocate Ritu Reniwal appeared for Mishra and the bench “allowed two weeks' time to her to file vakalatnama and counter affidavit” while listing the matter in the week commencing from November 2 for hearing. Thakur, who represented Kamal Kumar, complainant and cousin of Gupta, has contended that the high court did not cancel the bail “despite there being sufficient material on record showing that the accused has committed various offences and has been threatening the witnesses thereby violating the conditions on which bail was granted to him.” “The high court erred in not considering the fact that the accused is a history sheeter, a habitual offender and has committed as many as six offences after getting bail in the present case thereby violating the condition on which the bail was granted by the high court,” the plea said.

Even in the present case, the attack on the complainant's brother was planned and executed by the accused while being inside jail, in which Gupta was seriously injured and two others died “thereby showing the power and reach of the first respondent /accused,” the plea said. “The high court has failed to note the mischievous conduct of the accused in threatening the witnesses and violation of conditions of bail by the accused by absenting himself from the trial proceedings and by indulging in criminal activity,” it said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin to miss World Cup season opener with back issue

Double Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin said on Friday she will miss next weeks World Cup season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria with a back injury. The 25-year-old American, a three-time World Cup overall champion who last ...

Ravi Bishnoi describes IPL as "platform for young talent"

Kings XI Punjab KXIP youngster Ravi Bishnoi has described the Indian Premier League IPL as a platform for young talent. The spinner took part in a question and answer session on the franchises official Twitter handle and KXIP shared a video...

Archer shines as RR restrict DC to 184/8

An aggressive bowling display coupled with some good fielding saw Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to a below-par 184 for eight in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Desperate to snap their three-match losing streak, RR ...

Delhi Cabinet approves tree transplantation policy, smog tower installation in Connaught Place

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, asserting that it will be a first-of-its-kind policy in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020