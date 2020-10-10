Left Menu
Development News Edition

Specter of election chaos raises questions on military role

The potential use of troops, either active duty or National Guard, at the polls or in post-election unrest has been discussed by governors and military leaders.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 14:12 IST
Specter of election chaos raises questions on military role
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

It's a question Americans are unaccustomed to considering in a presidential election campaign: Could voting, vote-counting or the post-vote reaction become so chaotic that the U.S. military would intervene? The answer is yes, but only in an extreme case. There is normally no need for the military to play any role in an election. The Constitution keeps the military in a narrow lane — defending the United States from external enemies. Civil order is left largely to civilian police. But there is an obscure law, the Insurrection Act, that theoretically could thrust the active-duty military into a police-like role. And governors have the ability to use the National Guard in state emergencies if needed. The potential use of troops, either active duty or National Guard, at the polls or in post-election unrest has been discussed by governors and military leaders. The possibilities arise as President Donald Trump asserts without evidence that mail-in balloting will create election fraud and suggests that he might not accept an election loss. Stationing troops at polling places on Election Day — even if just to protect citizens as they vote — raises worries about voter intimidation.

Here are some questions and answers about possible military involvement in the election: WHY WOULDN'T THE MILITARY GET INVOLVED? Civilian control of the military is a bedrock principle of American democracy. It means that men and women in uniform answer to civilian leaders like the secretary of defense, and they stay apart from politics. They pledge their loyalty to the Constitution and the nation's laws, not to a political party or a president. Gen. Mark Milley, who as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the nation's top military officer, has told Congress the military is committed to staying apolitical and steering clear of any election role.

"In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. military," he said in written answers to questions from two Democratic members of the House Armed Service Committee. "I foresee no role for the U.S. armed forces in this process." Milley said service members must not get involved in the transfer of power after an election. In other words, don't expect to see troops intervening if there is a dispute over who won. WHAT COULD THE NATIONAL GUARD DO? The military is made up of active duty, National Guard and Reserves. In all but extreme cases, active-duty troops are used for war to protect the nation, not against American citizens on domestic soil. National Guard units are in every state and are controlled by the governor, not the federal government.

Governors routinely mobilize their Guard members for emergencies, such as natural disasters, and they can use them to help enforce the law during events such as riots. But usually law enforcement takes the lead, and Guard forces support it. During civil unrest this year, governors used Guard troops to tamp down violence and provide security. They could do so again. To bolster that effort, the National Guard Bureau has designated military police units in two states to serve as rapid reaction forces to respond quickly if a governor seeks help from other states to control civil unrest.

In a national emergency, such as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, a president can deploy the Guard in a federal status to support the active-duty military. The president has the authority to federalize the Guard for use in a domestic emergency, but there are questions about whether a state's governor can try to block such a move. WHAT ABOUT THE INSURRECTION ACT? The president has the authority under the Insurrection Act of 1807 to dispatch active-duty military in states that are unable to put down an insurrection or are defying federal law. Under the law, the president can activate troops without a governor's approval as long as specific conditions are met, such as if the violence is interfering with the execution of laws there.

Would potential post-election violence amount to an insurrection? That might be open to debate. It's not clear if states could legally block any presidential use of the Insurrection Act. In the last half-century, presidents have sent the military to Southern states to enforce school desegregation in the 1950s and 1960s, at times without gubernatorial consent. And troops were sent to Los Angeles when the California governor sought federal help during the 1992 riots. But it has not happened in connection with a presidential election in modern times.

In June, Trump considered invoking the Insurrection Act to use active-duty forces to quell unrest following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Defense Secretary Mark Esper opposed using military troops for law enforcement. He argued publicly that the Insurrection Act should be invoked "only in the most urgent and dire of situations," and added, "We are not in one of those situations now." Still, it would be unprecedented for military leaders to refuse to follow a presidential order invoking the act..

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech asked to submit complete ph 2 data of its COVID-19 vaccine before ph 3 trial

Bharat Biotech, which had sought DCGIs nod for conducting phase-3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has been asked to submit complete safety and immunogenicity data of the ongoing phase-2 trial, besides providing some clari...

Delhi's air quality in higher end of 'moderate' category, likely to improve marginally on Sunday

The national capitals air quality was recorded in the higher end of the moderate category on Saturday, but a government forecasting agency said it is likely to improve marginally on October 11. The citys 24-hour average air quality index ...

Raj govt may hold assembly session to discuss new farm laws

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hinted at holding a session of the assembly soon to discuss the new farm laws. We would like to hold a discussion on the farm bills in the assembly and see what rights the state has. We are ...

Submit previous trial data for Covaxin before rolling out phase III: Drug regulator to Bharat Biotech

By Priyanka Sharma The expert panel at Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO has asked drug maker Bharat Biotech to submit safety and immunogenicity data from ongoing phase II trial in order to conduct phase III clinical trial o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020