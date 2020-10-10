Top stories from the western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM3 MH-TRP-PROBE TRP: Republic TV's CFO doesn't appear before cops, cites SC hearing Mumbai: Despite summons, Republic TV's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) did not appear before the Mumbai police on Saturday to record his statement in connection with the TRP manipulation racket, saying the channel has approached the Supreme Court in the case, a senior official said. .

BOM1 MH-SHARPSHOOTER-ARREST Sharpshooter involved in the attack on Rakesh Roshan held after jumping parole Thane: A notorious criminal and sharpshooter, who was allegedly involved in the attack on Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan in 2000, has been arrested in Thane city of Maharashtra nearly three months after he jumped parole, a senior official said. . BOM2 GA-AMMONIA-LEAK Goa: One worker dies, 4 injured in ammonia gas leak in factory Panaji: One worker died and four others were critically injured after ammonia gas leaked in a seafood processing unit at Cuncolim industrial estate in South Goa, police said.

BOM4 GJ-BYPOLL-CAMPAIGN-SOPS COVID-19: Guj govt issues SOPs for Assembly bypoll campaign Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has issued SOPs related to the election campaign for the November 3 bypolls to eight Assembly seats, restricting the number of people who can attend a poll-related event in a closed space to 200 or 50 percent of the venue's capacity. . BES3 MH-BJP-TEMPLES BJP backs religious bodies' token fast for the opening of temples Mumbai: Maharashtra unit of the BJP on Saturday announced its support for a token fast to be observed by various religious bodies on October 13 to demand reopening of temples in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.