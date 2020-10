Gill, Karthik push KKR to 164/6 against KXIP

Half-centuries by Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik helped Kolkata Knight Riders post 164 for six against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Saturday

Gill scored 57 off 47 balls, while skipper Karthik notched up 58 off 29 balls

For KXIP, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi picked a wicket each Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders:164 for 6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 58; Arshdeep Singh 1/25, Ravi Bishnoi 1/25).