An FIR has been lodged and search is on for the erring vehicle and its driver, the spokesperson said. A 28-year-old man died after he allegedly fell off a train near Chhapraula village in Greater Noida on Saturday, according to the police.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:48 IST
Noida: Teen, man killed in separate road accidents

A teenage boy and a 30-year-old man were killed in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday, police said. In another incident, a man died after falling from a train in Greater Noida, they said. Milnan Bharadwaj, 14, was standing with his friend Atul, 16, on a service road close to sports ground near Hindon river in Phase 3 police station area when both of them were hit by a tractor at 12.30 pm, the police said.

"Milnan died after he was hit by the tractor that was being driven on the wrong lane. Atul got injured and has been hospitalised. Further proceedings are underway," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said. Both the boys were returning home after a game of cricket when the incident took place, according to a local police official, who added that the tractor, used for garbage collection and belonging to a government agency, has been impounded.

"The accused driver is at large," the official told PTI. In the other incident, a 30-year-old man died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sector 39 police station area.

"The deceased has been identified as Arvind Kumar, who lived in Barola village. He was brought to the hospital in an injured condition by an auto-rickshaw driver but the doctors declared him dead," a police spokesperson said. An FIR has been lodged and search is on for the erring vehicle and its driver, the spokesperson said.

A 28-year-old man died after he allegedly fell off a train near Chhapraula village in Greater Noida on Saturday, according to the police. The station master of Maripat had alerted the local Badapur police station about the incident and the deceased is yet to be identified, the police spokesperson said.

