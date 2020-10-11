Rajasthan: Woman dies by suicide along with her two infant children

A 28-year-old married woman ended her life along with her two minor children by jumping into a water body in Rajasthan's Sirohi district over alleged harassment by her husband, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in Jogapura village of Shivganj police station area on Saturday night, Station House Officer (SHO) Budharam said.

The deceased were identified as Sitadevi (28), her daughter Sanjna (3) and 10-month-old son Jigar. The bodies were handed over to her maternal family after conducting a post-mortem, the policeman added.

After the incident, the police officer said the woman's mother lodged a complaint against her son-in-law for physical and mental torture of her daughter. A case has been registered against the woman's husband under IPC Section 304B (dowry death) and an investigation is underway.