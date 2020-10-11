Iyer wins toss, DC opt to bat against Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match, here on Sunday. They have also left out Shimron Hetmyer, bringing in Ajinkya Rahane. Mumbai Indians are unchanged.PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 11-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:16 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match, here on Sunday. The Capitals have replaced injured Rishabh Pant with Alex Carey. They have also left out Shimron Hetmyer, bringing in Ajinkya Rahane.
Mumbai Indians are unchanged. Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje..
ALSO READ
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate
Battle of equals: Virat Kohli's RCB up against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals
IPL 13: Tendulkar impressed with Shreyas Iyer's 'smart' bowling changes against RCB
IPL 13: Loving the added responsibility of batting in top-order, says Suryakumar Yadav