ICSSR begins research project on human trafficking, child labour in UP

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has started research work in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on human trafficking, child labour and child marriage, officials said. ICSSR is a national body established in 1969 by the Government of India to promote research in social sciences in the country.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra, who has been made the project director for the work, said the districts of Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Gonda, Maharajganj and Pilibhit have been selected for this in the initial phase. While victims of human trafficking will be spoken to, the experience of government officials from various departments like the police, labour, revenue and social welfare departments along with various citizen groups will be compiled, the SP said.

A webinar in this regard was held on Saturday in which 157 people took part. In September, police rescued 48 child labourers from hotels and other establishments in Bahraich district.

Under the ''No Child Labour'' campaign, raids were conducted at Jarwal Road, Kaisarganj and several other areas. "There were reports of child labourers being engaged in hotels and other establishments. Despite lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions, there were reports of child trafficking," Devyani, the coordinator of Childline-1098, said.

"Children in the age group of 6-18 years were provided hand sanitisers and face masks. Their COVID-19 tests were also done. They have been presented before the child welfare committee and will be handed over to their family members," she had said.