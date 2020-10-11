Left Menu
MP: DSC cop kills senior at ordnance factory; goes into hiding

Havaldar Sakat Singh (aged around 55) fired five shots at Naib Subedar Ashok Shikara (45) from a rifle around 7.55 pm on Saturday and then went into hiding somewhere in Ordnance Factory Katni's (OFK) many buildings and huge compound which has tall bushes, Madhav Nagar police station's sub-inspector C K Tiwari said. Katni Superintendent of Police Lalit Shakyavar said the armed accused is yet to surrender.

PTI | Katni | Updated: 11-10-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:34 IST
A havaldar of the Defence Security Corps (DSC) allegedly shot dead his senior, a Naib Subedar, at an ordnance factory in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district over a dispute with him, police said on Sunday. Havaldar Sakat Singh (aged around 55) fired five shots at Naib Subedar Ashok Shikara (45) from a rifle around 7.55 pm on Saturday and then went into hiding somewhere in Ordnance Factory Katni's (OFK) many buildings and huge compound which has tall bushes, Madhav Nagar police station's sub-inspector C K Tiwari said.

Katni Superintendent of Police Lalit Shakyavar said the armed accused is yet to surrender. "At times, he expresses his readiness to surrender, but changes his mind the next moment and switches off his mobile phone. We are doing our best to ensure that he gives in," the SP told PTI from the spot.

Tiwari said the accused has an INSAS rifle with around 15 to 20 live bullets and has threatened that he would kill himself if someone comes close to him. A DSC in-charge Colonel at the ordnance factory has been making efforts to make the accused surrender, he said.

The havaldar was involved in handling deployments and finances at the corps earlier, Tiwari said. As per the initial investigation, after Naib Subedar Shikara came in some time back, a fight over supremacy started between them and the shooting was its fallout, he said.

The post-mortem of the victim has been conducted, the official said. The DSC is tasked with guarding ordnance factories across the country.

Meanwhile, SP Shakyavar said that Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Army and top DSC officials from Jabalpur have reached Katni to deal with any kind of emergency situation. Asked whether the OFK, which as a strength of around 1,200 workers would open on Monday after the weekend holiday, he said efforts were on to make the havaldar surrender.

