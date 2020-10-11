Left Menu
Violent protest over pregnant woman's death in Rajasthan

Five security personnel, including a station house officer, were injured in the stone pelting, an official said. District Collector Pradeep Gawande told PTI that the pregnant woman had come to the Rampura primary health centre (PHC) two days ago and she was referrred to the district hospital, where she died.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-10-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 23:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A mob pelted stones, vandalised vehicles in Rajasthan's Churu district on Sunday during a protest over the death of a pregnant woman at a government hospital two days ago. Police resorted to baton charge and fired teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators. Five security personnel, including a station house officer, were injured in the stone pelting, an official said.

District Collector Pradeep Gawande told PTI that the pregnant woman had come to the Rampura primary health centre (PHC) two days ago and she was referrred to the district hospital, where she died. On Sunday, few women and protesters tried to forcibly enter the PHC in Rajgarh subdivision. They pelted stones on the police force when they were stopped from entering, Superintendent of Police Anil Deshmukh told PTI.

An ambulance and a vehicle of the subdivisional officer were vandalised, the SP said. On Saturday, family members had protested over their demand to replace the Rampura PHC staff, run 108 ambulance services and register FIR against a doctor, following which the administration replaced the entire staff at the hospital, the district collector said.

A post-mortem was conducted by a medical board on Saturday after the administration agreed to the demands of the victim's family members. Later, family members put up Rs 10 lakh compensation demand but it was apprised to them that the proposal will be sent to higher officials as there such proposal cannot be decided at district level, Gawande added.

Apart from local residents, outsiders were involved in the protest on Sunday. Videography was done and action will be taken after analysing the footage, according to the police. Talks were held with the protesters over compensation demands. Talks will be held with a delegation on Monday again, the SP said. Meanwhile, BJP leaders Rajendra Rathore and Ram Singh Kaswan, and BSP leader Manoj Nyangli held a sit-in outside the hospital.

The district collector said that funeral of the deceased was yet to be done and the protesters would will once again stage a sit-in on Monday to raise their demand. The situation is completely under control and stone pelters are being identified, police said.

