Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran-backed militias offer truce for US pullout from Iraq

The militia factions offered a truce and will refrain from targeting the U.S. in Iraq, including the embassy, on the condition that all American-led forces withdraw within an "acceptable timeframe", said Mohammed Mohie, a spokesman for the powerful Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah. "If it does not withdraw, the resistance factions will resume their military activities with all the capabilities available to them," he said.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 12-10-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 03:35 IST
Iran-backed militias offer truce for US pullout from Iraq
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Iraqi militias backed by Iran have agreed to temporarily halt attacks targeting the American presence in Iraq, on the condition that US-led coalition troops withdraw from the country in line with a parliamentary resolution, three militia officials have said. The militia officials spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday just hours after a roadside bomb targeted a convoy that was transporting equipment for the US-led coalition, damaging one vehicle, an Iraqi army statement said. The attack on a highway south of Baghdad prompted questions over whether such a truce could hold across all militia factions.

Roadside bombs and in particular rocket attacks targeting the US Embassy in Baghdad — located inside the heavily fortified Green Zone — have become a frequent occurrence and have strained ties between Washington and Baghdad. The militia factions offered a truce and will refrain from targeting the U.S. in Iraq, including the embassy, on the condition that all American-led forces withdraw within an "acceptable timeframe", said Mohammed Mohie, a spokesman for the powerful Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah.

"If it does not withdraw, the resistance factions will resume their military activities with all the capabilities available to them," he said. Two other factions from different Iran-backed groups echoed Mohie's comments, without specifying a length for the truce, and said it was open-ended. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give statements.

Iraqi lawmakers voted in January on a non-binding resolution to oust US-led coalition troops from the country, following a Washington-directed drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis outside Baghdad's international airport. The militia factions' comments indicate some deescalation following weeks of tensions. The Trump administration has warned Iraq's leadership it would close the US Embassy in Baghdad if the militia groups were not contained. American officials have said that while it was a serious threat, it was not an imminent ultimatum. In September, the Trump administration shortened a crucial sanctions waiver required for Iraq to import Iranian energy.

The US has blamed Iran-backed militia groups, in particular Kataib Hezbollah, for perpetrating attacks on the American presence in Iraq. On Saturday, the Coordinating Body of the Iraqi Resistance — believed to include an array of Iran-backed militia groups such as Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Harakat al-Nujaba — issued a statement announcing "the cessation of its operations against foreign, especially American forces and interests in Iraq." Mohie, the militia spokesman, said, "The truce came after major personalities intervened and mediated in order to persuade these factions to stop the bombing operations until the end of the American election. ... These were messages that these personalities conveyed." Last week, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN envoy to Iraq, held a meeting with Abdulaziz al-Muhammadawi, known as Abu Fadak, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces and a commander of the Kataib Hezbollah. The PMF is a state-sanctioned institution encompassing an array of militia groups, some of which are Iranian-backed.

Two Iraqi militia commanders said it was during this meeting with Abu Fadak that an agreement was reached for a cease-fire for at least two months, in return for a scheduled US withdrawal to be determined at a later date. The commanders spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to brief the media. The militias' truce announcement coincided with an apparent shift in U.S. rhetoric, after Iraqi officials have said any US Embassy closure would isolate Iraq from the world.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci says his remarks were taken out of context in Trump ad

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trumps re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context. The ad, released last week, disc...

Lithuanian opposition Homeland Union says on track to win election

Lithuanias main opposition party, the centre-right Homeland Union, appeared likely to win Sundays first round of a national election, seen as a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis handling of the coronavirus crisis. With...

Golf-Laird holds three-stroke lead at the turn in Las Vegas

Overnight co-leader Martin Laird holed out from the bunker for a sensational eagle on the ninth to take a three-stroke lead over Austin Cook and Matthew Wolff midway through his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las...

French police station attacked with fireworks, metal bars

Dozens of people attacked a police station outside Paris early on Sunday with blasts of fireworks and metal bars, damaging several police cars, officials said. No one was injured. It was the latest action among numerous attacks against poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020