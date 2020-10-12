Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan claims entrapment after China shows spy 'confession'

Taiwan's government has denounced China, citing entrapment and manipulation, after Chinese state television aired a documentary showing a Taiwanese citizen confessing to visiting Hong Kong to support anti-government protesters there.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 07:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 07:46 IST
Taiwan claims entrapment after China shows spy 'confession'

Taiwan's government has denounced China, citing entrapment and manipulation, after Chinese state television aired a documentary showing a Taiwanese citizen confessing to visiting Hong Kong to support anti-government protesters there. China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly denounced Taipei for offering support to Chinese-administered Hong Kong's protest movement, saying the forces of Taiwan and Hong Kong independence are colluding.

Taiwan says it has a duty to stand up for democracy and human rights. Late Sunday, Chinese state television showed a documentary detailing what it said was a confession by Morrison Lee, who was arrested by police in Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, last year, on suspicion of breaching national security laws.

State television said Lee had gone to Hong Kong to support the protesters, and had then gone to Shenzhen to secretly film Chinese paramilitary police. "I'm very sorry. I did many bad, wrong things in the past, perhaps harming the motherland and the country," Lee told the programme, dressed in prison garb.

In Taipei, the Mainland Affairs Council labelled the show "complete nonsense". "This is malicious political hyping up by the other side, entrapping one of our people into engaging in spying activities, deliberately damaging relations across the Taiwan Strait," it said.

China should stop trying to frame Taiwanese citizens, the council added, saying putting Lee on television was contrary to the legal process. Rights groups and Western governments have expressed anger at China for previous instances where suspects have been put on state television to confess before their trials.

The spying accusations come as relations between Taipei and Beijing continue to nosedive, with China stepping up military drills near the island in recent weeks. Taiwan says it will not provoke China or seek war, but that it will defend itself and stand up for its democratic way of life.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Time has come to accept that talks won't make China change its aggressive stance: US NSA

China has attempted to seize control of the Line of Actual Control LAC with India by force as part of its territorial aggression, US national security advisor has said, underlining that time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements w...

Fire breaks out at Dhobi Ghat in Lucknow's Aishbagh, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Dhobi Ghat in Lucknows Aishbagh area late on Monday night. The fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.According to a fire official, there were 50-60 shanties in the area, however, no casualties were reported...

TECNO CAMON 16 set to redefine photography with 64 MP camera and pioneering Eye Auto Focus

New Delhi India, October 10 ANIBusinessWire India TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand that has a track record of introducing innovative products with premium features in the mid-budget segment, today launched the TECNO CAMON 16 with ...

IPL 13: We bowled really well as a unit, says Krunal Pandya

After registering a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya hailed the bowling performance of his side and said every bowler played their role perfectly. Mumbai Indians chased down a total o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020