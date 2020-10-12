Left Menu
With an increase of 66,732 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 71,20,539 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 11:34 IST
New COVID cases dip below 70,000, 816 die in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With an increase of 66,732 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 71,20,539 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, with 816 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease has reached 1,09,150 in the country.

Now the COVID-19 count includes 8,61,853 active cases with 61,49,536 cured and discharged or migrated patients, said the MoHFW. With 2,21,637 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 12,66,240 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 40,349 died so far.

Among other top states, Karnataka has 1,20,289 active cases; while 5,80,054 people have recovered, 9,966 succumbed to the novel coronavirus. Andhra Pradesh has 46,295 active and over seven lakh cured cases, besides 6,224 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has 44,095 active cases, with 6,02,038 recoveries, alongside 10,252 fatalities. Delhi's count of active cases is at 21,701, while over 2.8 lakh patients have recovered, besides 5,769 dying by COVID.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 8,78,72,093 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Sunday. This includes 9,94,851 samples tested on October 11. (ANI)

