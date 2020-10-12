Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati attacks UP govt over attack on priest in Gonda

Terming as "very shameful" the attack on a temple priest in Gonda district, BSP president Mayawati on Monday said even saints are not safe in the "government led by a saint" in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-10-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 12:01 IST
Mayawati attacks UP govt over attack on priest in Gonda
BSP chief Mayawati speaking on Friday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Terming as "very shameful" the attack on a temple priest in Gonda district, BSP president Mayawati on Monday said even saints are not safe in the "government led by a saint" in the state. On Sunday morning, a temple priest in Gonda was injured after he was shot at by some miscreants over a land dispute in a village in the district.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP president said, "Like Rajasthan, a deadly attack on the temple priest in Gonda district of UP by land mafia with the intention to occupy the temple land is very shameful...saints are no longer safe in the government led by a 'saint'. Could there be a worse law and order situation than this." She asked the UP government to initiate strict action against the culprits in the case and confiscate the property of all land mafia related to the incident. The former UP chief minister also demanded that the safety of holy men in the state be increased. The priest of Ram Janki Temple, spread over 30 acres, and some villagers had a dispute over land in Tirre Manorama village, Superintendent of Police, Gonda, Shailesh Kumar Pandey had said.

Some miscreants fired shots at Atul Baba alias Samrat Das, which hit his left shoulder. Das was taken to the district hospital and then referred to the King George Medical University in Lucknow, where his condition is stable, the SP had said.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

FATF's Asia Pacific Group keeps Pakistan on 'Enhanced Follow-up List' for slow progress in combating terror financing

In a major setback to Pakistan, the Financial Action Task Forces FATFs Asia Pacific Group APG on Money Laundering has kept the country on Enhanced Follow-up List for its slow progress on the technical recommendations of the FATF to fight te...

Five years on, Israelis see few benefits from major gas deal

Five years after Israel signed a landmark agreement to develop large offshore gas fields over the objections of antitrust authorities, environmentalists and consumer advocates, ordinary Israelis have yet to see the windfall promised by the ...

Film personalities urge Mumbaikars to keep ‘calm’ amid major power outage

As Mumbai came to standstill after a grid failure caused a major power outage across the megapolis on Monday, Hindi cine personalities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Ali Fazal, Nimrat Kaur and filmmaker Kunal Kohli urged people...

Padubidri beach gets 'blue flag' recognition

In a major boost to tourism in Udupi, Padubidri beach in the district has been awarded the coveted blue flag tag by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environment Education FEE. Padubidri is one of the eight beaches selected from India for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020