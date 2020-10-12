Goa SC/ST Commission to hold camps to take up pending cases

Goa SC/ST Commission to hold camps to take up pending casesPTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:08 IST
The Goa Scheduled Caste andScheduled Tribe Commission on Monday said it would hold campsacross the state to dispose of pending cases
Commission chairperson Ramesh Tawadkar said thesemakeshift courts would conduct hearings in tribal areas,adding that 218 cases were pending before it currently
Tawadkar said tribals sometimes had to travel as muchas 120 kilometres to attend hearings of the commission so theaim was to take the justice delivery mechanism to theirdoorstep.
