Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli cabinet approves UAE deal, Netanyahu says will meet its leader

Israel's cabinet approved a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi's crown prince had spoken and agreed to meet soon.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:29 IST
Israeli cabinet approves UAE deal, Netanyahu says will meet its leader
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Israel's cabinet approved a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi's crown prince had spoken and agreed to meet soon. The U.S.-brokered "treaty of peace" establishing full relations with the Gulf Arab country broke new diplomatic ground in the region, where concern over Iran is high, even as Palestinians condemned the pact as betrayal of their quest for statehood in Israeli-occupied land.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto leader, tweeted on Monday that he and Netanyahu had discussed strengthening bilateral ties and the prospects for peace in the area. In an official statement that coincided with an Israeli cabinet vote approving the Sept. 15 agreement with the UAE, Netanyahu said he and Sheikh Mohammed would meet soon, without specifying a date.

"At the weekend, I spoke with my friend, the crown prince ... and invited him to visit Israel," Netanyahu said. "He invited me to visit Abu Dhabi. But first, we will see a UAE delegation here and another one of our delegations will go there." A source familiar with plans for the delegations' visits said Israeli representatives accompanied by U.S. officials will fly to Bahrain on Oct. 18 and travel on to the UAE the next day before returning to Israel with a UAE team on Oct. 20.

Commenting on his conversation with Sheikh Mohammed, Netanyahu said: "We spoke about cooperation that we are promoting in investment, tourism, energy, technology and other spheres". In a sign of burgeoning Israel-UAE cooperation, a ship from the UAE docked on Monday at Israel's port of Haifa, carrying a cargo of 15 containers along a shipping line between India, the UAE, Israel and the United States.

While the normalisation accord has already inspired commercial deal-making with the Gulf's trade, finance, tourism and travel hub, Israeli officials have objected to the UAE's potential purchase of U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighter jets in a separate side deal. Israel is the only Middle East country flying the advanced warplane and has voiced concern its supply to other nations in the region could jeopardise its military edge.

Israel has also said it would oppose any sale of the plane to Qatar, whose Iran links trouble Israel, after a Reuters report that Doha had submitted a formal request to Washington to buy the Lockheed Martin Corp. stealth jet. Israeli cabinet approval of the accord with the UAE opened the way for Israel's parliament to ratify it, in a vote likely to be held later this week.

Israel and Bahrain, which signed a "declaration of peace" at the White House ceremony last month, are still discussing details of a full accord. (Additional reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Dan Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey, William Maclean)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Netflix is yet to renew its spiritual and cosmic journey with its global viewers. Yes, The Midnight Gospel Season 2 has not been renewed. However, the way this animated web series have received high attention and viewership across the world...

Akbar Ebrahim gets a second term as FMSCI president

Former racer Akbar Ebrahim was on Monday unanimously elected for a second term as the president of Indias motorsports governing body, FMSCI. The elections were held via video-conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ebrahim had his f...

CBSE declares results for class 10 compartment exams, pass percentage at 56.55 pc

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Monday declared the results of the compartment exams for class 10, in which 56.55 per cent of the students who appeared for the exams, passed. According to the CBSE, the pass percentage for t...

Big-brand BTS promotions disappear as band sparks uproar in China

South Korean boyband BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War and several big-name brands, including Samsung, have apparently distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020