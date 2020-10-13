Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam court convicts 25 people for lynching elderly doctor in 2019

The Jorhat District and Sessions Judge in Assam on Monday convicted 25 people in connection with the lynching of a 73-year old medical officer of a hospital in Teok Tea Estate in the district in August last 2019.

PTI | Jorhat | Updated: 13-10-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 00:44 IST
Assam court convicts 25 people for lynching elderly doctor in 2019
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jorhat District and Sessions Judge in Assam on Monday convicted 25 people in connection with the lynching of a 73-year old medical officer of a hospital in Teok Tea Estate in the district in August last 2019. District and Sessions Judge of Jorhat, Robin Phukan, pronounced the judgement and convicted all the 25 people under different sections of the IPC and the Assam Medicare Service Persons & Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence & Damage to Property) Act, 2011.

During the trial, one accused died in custody and judgement against him was kept in abeyance. The quantum of punishment would be declared on October 19, court sources said.

The incident had happened on August 31, 2019 when Senior Medical Officer Deben Dutta was assaulted by a mob, which severely injured him, leading to his death. The angry mob had also vandalised hospital property following death of a garden worker undergoing medical treatment there.

Reacting to the verdict, Dutta's daughter said she would have preferred her father's killers to be given capital punishment.

TRENDING

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

UWB to be next big thing in wireless communication tech: Samsung

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico removes Columbus statue ahead of annual protest

The Mexican government has removed a prominent bronze statue of Christopher Columbus and surrounded another with high metal fencing ahead of an annual protest that marks the explorers arrival in the Americas in 1492. The removed statue of t...

Coronavirus risks shadow Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Mondays opening of Amy Coney Barretts U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including the judges children and at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease. Republi...

Mexico makes nearly $160 mln down payment for COVAX vaccine plan

Mexicos government announced on Saturday that it made a 159.88 million payment to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX plan as countries across the globe race to secure supplies.The COVAX Fac...

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden lead over Trump growing in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled further ahead of President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, building momentum in two states that could decide the winner of Novembers election, ReutersIpsos opinion polls showed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020