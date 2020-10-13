Coronavirus expert Fauci says Trump campaign ad should be taken down

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said on Monday that President Donald Trump's campaign team should take down an advertisement that draws on a public statement Fauci made that he says is being used out of context.

Asked in an interview on CNN if the ad should be removed, Fauci said, "I think so." He said the ad was "unfortunate and really disappointing."

The ad, released last week, discusses Trump's effort to recover from COVID-19, as well as his administration's work to address the coronavirus pandemic. The 30-second spot uses older remarks from Fauci in a way that suggests he was praising the president.