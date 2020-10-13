Left Menu
#ENDSARS: Buhari vows punishment for culpable police officers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 13-10-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 09:37 IST
#ENDSARS: Buhari vows punishment for culpable police officers
As agitation for #ENDSARS protest continues on Monday, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja has vowed punishment for culpable police officers. Saying the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is the first step to extensive police reforms by his administration.

He made the promise while speaking at the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), aimed at creating 774,000 jobs across the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country.

Buhari in a statement quoted by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said, ''the disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.

''We will also ensure that all those responsible for the misconduct or wrongful acts are brought to justice.

''We deeply regret the loss of life of the young man in Oyo State during the recent demonstrations. ''I have directed that the circumstances of his death should be thoroughly investigated.

''Meanwhile, it is important to recognize that the vast majority of men and women of the police force are hardworking and diligent in performing their duties.

End Special Anti-Robbery Squad (End SARS) or #ENDSARS is a social movement in Nigeria that started on Twitter calling for the banning of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force. It is a call to end police oppression and brutality in Nigeria.

