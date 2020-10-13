Four held in Goa for betting on IPL match
Four persons have been arrested from a hotel in North Goa district for allegedly accepting bets on a match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (PIL), police said on Tuesday. This is the fourth IPL betting case registered by the Calangute police in a month.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-10-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 11:13 IST
Four persons have been arrested from a hotel in North Goa district for allegedly accepting bets on a match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (PIL), police said on Tuesday. The Calangute police on Monday night raided the hotel in Candolim village where the accused were found accepting bets on the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, a police spokesman said.
The four accused, identified as Adduri Naga Raju (42), Irrinki Venkata Ganesh (20), Pithani Kishore Kumar (41) and Rudra Suryanarayan Raju (39), all natives of Andhra Pradesh, were arrested, he said. The police also seized total Rs 15,785 cash, 32 mobile phones, a mobile conference box and two laptops, he said.
A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Goa Public Gambling Act, he said. This is the fourth IPL betting case registered by the Calangute police in a month.
ALSO READ
Researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks for reuse
Strategic Energy Partnership emerged as cornerstone of expanding India-US ties: Envoy
Amit Shah pays tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary
Customs seizes arecanut worth Rs 2.76 cr in Assam, three held
Tennis-Players could compete while in quarantine - Australian Open boss