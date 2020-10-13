Delhi: CBI detains sub-inspector, head constable for demanding bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained a sub-inspector and a head constable, both posted at Ghazipur Police Station, for allegedly demanding bribes, officials said on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 13:28 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained a sub-inspector and a head constable, both posted at Ghazipur Police Station, for allegedly demanding bribes, officials said on Tuesday.
According to the CBI officials, the sub-inspector from the 2019 batch was on probation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)