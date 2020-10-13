Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan -sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:43 IST
White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan -sources
Representative image

The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, five sources said on Monday, while China threatened retaliation. The move in the run-up to the Nov. 3 U.S. election, first reported by Reuters, is likely to anger China, which considers Taiwan a wayward province that it has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Reuters broke the news in September that as many as seven major weapons systems were making their way through the U.S. export process as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China. Leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees were notified that three of the planned weapons sales had been approved by the U.S. State Department which oversees foreign military sales, said the sources, who are familiar with the situation but declined to be identified.

The informal notifications were for a truck-based rocket launcher made by Lockheed Martin Corp called a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), long-range air-to-ground missiles made by Boeing Co called SLAM-ER, and external sensor pods for F-16 jets that allow the real-time transmission of imagery and data from the aircraft back to ground stations. Notifications for the sale of other weapons systems, including large, sophisticated aerial drones, land-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles and underwater mines, to deter amphibious landings, have yet to reach Capitol Hill, but these were expected soon, the sources said.

A State Department spokesman said: "As a matter of policy, the United States does not confirm or comment on proposed defense sales or transfers until they are formally notified to Congress." Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said U.S. arms sales to Taiwan severely damaged China's sovereignty and security interests, urging Washington to clearly recognize the harm they caused and immediately cancel them.

"China will make a legitimate and necessary response according to how the situation develops," Zhao told reporters in Beijing, without elaborating. CONGRESSIONAL BACKING FOR TAIWAN

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees have the right to review, and block, weapons sales under an informal review process before the State Department sends its formal notification to the legislative branch. Lawmakers, who are generally wary of what they perceive as Chinese aggression and supportive of Taiwan, were not expected to object to the Taiwan sales.

Taiwan's defense ministry said it would comment only when there was formal notification of any arms sale. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said the government had not yet been formally notified. "China continues to use military provocation to undermine cross-strait and regional stability, highlighting the importance of Taiwan's strengthening of self-defense capabilities," Ou said.

News that new arms sales were moving forward came after senior U.S. officials last week repeated calls for Taiwan to spend more on its own defense and to carry out military reforms to make clear to China the risks of attempting to invade. It comes at a time when China has significantly stepped up military activity near Taiwan and as U.S.-China relations have plunged to the lowest point in decades as the U.S. election nears. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, have both sought to appear tough in their approach to Beijing.

Speaking on Wednesday, the U.S. national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, warned against any attempt to retake Taiwan by force, saying amphibious landings were notoriously difficult and there was a lot of ambiguity about how the United States would respond. The United States is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but it has not made clear whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack, something that would likely lead to a much broader conflict with Beijing.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Govt does not look crime from the prism of caste or creed, says MoS Home Reddy

The NDA government does not believe in viewing crime from the prism of caste, creed or region as any crime is against humanity and peace, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Tuesday. Reddy also said the government would never tolerate crime ...

Tamil Nadu Governor condoles demise of CM's mother

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the demise of Thavusayammal, mother of Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami EPS. Thavusayammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93. She suffered a cardiac arres...

CBI initiates inquiry after public prosecutor alleges he was punched in face by DIG

The CBI has initiated a fact-finding inquiry into allegations of its public prosecutor that a DIG punched him in the face for delaying the submission of a report pertaining to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals private secretary Rajinder...

COVID-19: Goa State Innovation Council receives startup ideas to deal with new normal

A sanitizing machine for currency notes, self disinfecting bins for bio-medical waste and sanitisation box for groceries, fruits and vegetables without the use of UV light, are some of the innovations registered with the Goa State Innovati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020